Little, Brown Spark Fall Book Preview

Fall is the best times to discover a new book. The Little, Brown Spark team is giving you a sneak peek at our books coming out this fall and telling you why we can’t wait for you to read them!

With profound implications for our most foundational assumptions about gender, Gender Mosaic explains why there is no such thing as a male or female brain.

We’re in the midst of a cultural reckoning on gender and Daphna Joel’s brilliant research on gender and the brain proves that it’s time to move past our antiquated, heteronormative concepts about men and women to a future where all people can reach their fullest potential. That she manages to convey this cutting-edge neuroscience in a short, pithy, accessible manner is the icing on the cake. Anyone who cares about gender equality and values science should read this book and preach its message far and wide. —Marisa Vigilante, Senior Editor

More than 100 Delicious Recipes–Pegan, Vegan, Paleo, Gluten-free, Dairy-free, and More–For Lifelong Health

I love discovering new and colorful produce at my local grocery store or farmers market. Dr. Hyman’s new cookbook provides recipes that encourage readers to eat the rainbow—not the candy you’re thinking of, but real wholesome food. Right now I’m obsessed with his “Zucchini Latkes with Lemon-Basil Guacamole” recipe since all the ingredients are in season right now. This fall I plan to be living off of his “Go-To Cremini Chili” recipe. —Jess Chun, Associate Director of Marketing



The science, culture, and history of breast cancer as told by a reporter who survived it.

The story of breast cancer in America is fascinating in itself, but what I love about Radical is that it really is the story of women in America—in Kate Pickert’s words, it’s about “the power of women and what it’s like to benefit and suffer as the result of being a woman.” Radical is hard-hitting, riveting journalism at its best. —Tracy Behar, Publisher



When You Kant Figure It Out by Marie Roberts



Advice for modern dilemmas from the greatest Western philosophers.

I’m a huge fan of ‘The Good Place’ and this book, just like that show, helps remind me that the words of long-dead people aren’t as static as we think and that there’s something to be gained by interacting with the brightest minds of the past. Also, both the book and the show are hilarious. —Akil Guruparan, Intern

The companion cookbook to Josh Axe’s bestselling Keto Diet, featuring 75 full-color photos and 125 recipes to help you lose weight, balance hormones, boost brain health, and reverse disease.

The ketogenic diet is still one of the hottest diets around, and Dr. Josh Axe is the authority on all things keto. His new cookbook works great as a follow-up to his bestselling Keto Diet, but it also works well as a standalone if you’re just looking for delicious recipes that make you feel great! —Jules Horbachevsky, Publicity Manager

From the bestselling author of Keto Diet and Eat Dirt, a 28-day plan — including 60 delicious recipes — to lose weight, improve digestion, and renew your youth by taking advantage of dietary collagen.

Did you know that collagen is the single most abundant protein in the human body? I didn’t, until I read Dr. Axe’s The Collagen Diet. If you’re looking to lose weight, ease your aches and pains, solve digestive issues, or get rid of your wrinkles, this is the book for you. —Tracy Behar, Publisher



The complete program for mastering your “hanger,” from mindful-eating pioneer Dr. Susan Albers — with 45 tips to turn hanger into happiness.

I am super excited to Hanger Management! I am one of the worst hangry people you will ever meet, hunger can make or break my mood. This awesome book teaches readers how to have a better and healthier relationship with food. —Elora Weil, Associate Publicist

Bestselling author Adam Kay tells us the hilarious — and sometimes horrifying — truth about life and work in a hospital.

I laughed harder than I have ever laughed in the office when I was working on this book. This book is already a runaway hit in the UK for good reason— it’s hilarious and also quite moving. —Ian Straus, Associate Editor

Dr. David Perlmutter, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain, and Dr. Austin Perlmutter, his son, explore how modern culture threatens to rewire our brains and damage our health, offering a practical plan for healing.

I’m someone who spends far too much time staring at my phone and computer, and I’ve often suspected that these habits might not be helping my health — both mental and physical. In Brain Wash, Dr. David Perlmutter and his son, Dr. Austin Perlmutter, explain exactly how and why tech addiction is unhealthy on an individual and societal level. But instead of just making us feel guilty about refreshing Twitter for the hundredth time, they offer easily-implemented and effective strategies for healthy lifestyle adjustments. —Ian Straus, Associate Editor

How to reclaim your time, money, health, and happiness in our toxic diet culture by a registered dietitian, journalist, and host of the “Food Psych” podcast.

I’ve read and edited a lot of diet books over the years, and I can quite honestly say that Anti-Diet has transformed the way I think about health. Christy Harrison opened my eyes to our toxic diet culture—and its sneaky counterpart, the wellness movement—and once you know why we’re so obsessed with weight and body image, you’ll never look at a diet the same way again either. This book is radical in every way and Christy is leading the charge to reclaim our bodies, sanity, health, and lives from the lies diet culture feeds us. —Marisa Vigilante, Senior Editor

From one of America’s most influential writing teachers, a collection of 50 of the best writing strategies distilled from 50 writing and language books — from Aristotle to Strunk and White.

There are so many writing guides out there, it’s often hard to know where to go for the best advice. Luckily, Roy Peter Clark has done the work for us. Murder Your Darlings is the perfect collection of all the best writing tips—whether you’re a student of a Pulitzer-Prize winning author! If you nerded out to Dreyer’s English, then you’ll love this book. —Jess Chun, Associate Director of Marketing



How to grow, produce, and consume food to resolve the world’s health, environmental, social, and economic crises, from #1 New York Times bestselling author Mark Hyman, MD.

This is such an important book right now. Dr. Hyman’s Food Fix is not just about personal health, but global health. If you are a fan of Dr. Hyman’s previous books, Food Fix will take you to a whole new level. He reveals that food and agriculture policies are corrupted by money and lobbies and how this is the single biggest invisible issue facing humanity right now. This thought-provoking book should be required reading for anyone interested in how food affects more than just your waistline, but the planet as a whole. —Jules Horbachevsky, Publicity Manager

