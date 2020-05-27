Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

New and Expecting Parents: Your Complete Guide to the Dr. Sears Library

By Jessica Chun

William Sears, MD and Martha Sears, RN are the pediatrics experts to whom American parents turn for advice and information on all aspects of pregnancy, birth, childcare, and family nutrition for over 50 years.

Dr. Bill Sears was trained at Harvard Medical School’s Children’s Hospital and Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, the largest children’s hospital in the world. He has practiced pediatrics for nearly 50 years. Martha Sears is a registered nurse, certified childbirth educator, and breastfeeding consultant.  Together, the Searses have authored more than 40 pediatrics books.

 

If you’re an expecting or new parent, you need to add these books to your collection!

 

The Healthy Pregnancy Book

The Healthy Pregnancy Book

by

by

With

With

The Baby Book, Revised Edition

The Baby Book, Revised Edition

by

by

by

by

The Baby Sleep Book

The Baby Sleep Book

by

by

by

by

The Portable Pediatrician

The Portable Pediatrician

by

by

by

by

by

The Allergy Book

The Allergy Book

by

The Successful Child

The Successful Child

by

by

by

The Breastfeeding Book

The Breastfeeding Book

by

by

The Birth Book

The Birth Book

by

by

The N.D.D. Book

The N.D.D. Book

by

With

The Healthiest Kid in the Neighborhood

The Healthiest Kid in the Neighborhood

by

by

by

by

The Premature Baby Book

The Premature Baby Book

by

by

by

by

The Attachment Parenting Book

The Attachment Parenting Book

by

by

The Family Nutrition Book

The Family Nutrition Book

by

The Fussy Baby Book

The Fussy Baby Book

by

by

The A.D.D. Book

The A.D.D. Book

by

by

The Discipline Book

The Discipline Book

by

by

