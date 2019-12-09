5 Great Books to Spark Your New Year’s Resolutions

A new year is a great time to set intentions for healthier habits and new routines, and it’s never too early to start planning! Rather than find yourself unhappy and disorganized on January 1st, set yourself up for success by researching and planning your New Year’s resolutions ahead of time. Whether you want to eat healthier, lose weight, be more mindful, or find ways to manage your health so that you’re more productive, we’ve got a book that will help you figure things out.

If your resolution is to cook more, try:

If your resolution is to lose weight, try:

If your resolution is to be more mindful and present in your daily life, try:

If your resolution is to disentangle yourself from toxic diet culture, try:

Anti-Diet In this book, Harrison takes a good, hard look at diet culture and how ineffectual and toxic it can be. First, she examines how diet culture evolved into a billion-dollar industry, and how the messages diet culture relies upon equate thinness with morality. She also addresses how damaging it can be to jump on to fad diets that are untenable long-term and instead explores intuitive-eating that is customizable to everybody and has proven to be more sustainable and healthier than diets. This is an enlightening read that encourages you to check in with your body rather than a prescribed formula so you can eat better and establish healthier habits. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

If your resolution is to manage your mood swings, try:

Hanger Management We've all experienced sudden crashes or lashed out when we're hungry. In Hanger Management, Albers shows readers how hanger leads to poor decisions and impulse eating that often set us up for another crash and another round of hanger later in the day. She also shows readers how not eating the right things, ignoring hunger, and even overeating can affect mood and behavior. But good news—hanger is manageable, with her strategies and management tips, you can overcome those hanger cycle and make healthier decisions that will not only nourish your body but put you in a much better mood. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

No matter what your self-improvement goals for the New Year are, these books will prove to be invaluable tools on your journey to a healthier version of yourself!





Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.