7 Great Books to Spark Your New Year’s Resolutions
A new year is a great time to set intentions for healthier habits and new routines, and it’s never too early to start planning! Rather than find yourself unhappy and disorganized on January 1st, set yourself up for success by researching and planning your New Year’s resolutions ahead of time. Whether you want to eat healthier, lose weight, be more mindful, or find ways to manage your health so that you’re more productive, we’ve got a book that will help you figure things out.
If your resolution is to be more mindful and present in your daily life, try:
Brain Wash
by David Perlmutter MD
by Austin Perlmutter, MD
With Kristin Loberg
From the author and neurologist who brought us Grain Brain, and his son (an internal medicine physician), Brain Wash is all about how the pressures of fast-paced life, poor nutrition options, and the stimulation of instant gratification has led us to become more disillusioned and disconnected than ever. Drs. Perlmutter rely on the latest research to show how an onslaught of options and digital stimulation can actually lead us to make unhealthy choices or leave us feeling alienated. They put forward a ten-day detox plan that addresses behavior, bad habits, and what we eat, proposing new ways forward that will leave readers feeling better rested, better connected, and nourished.
If your resolution is to lose weight, try:
The Collagen Diet
by Dr. Josh Axe
Most people think of the skin when they hear the word collagen, but Dr. Axe demonstrates in this book that collagen is essential for total body wellness. In this book, Dr. Axe explains the importance of collagen and collagen-rich diets, and sets forth a 28-day plan that infuses your body with much-needed collagen for healthy skin, nails, and hair, but also for a healthier gut, ligaments, joints, and tendons! Readers will have access to helpful tips, recipes, and exercise recommendations that will help them not only become healthier and less prone to injury but also lose weight!
If your resolution is to get informed and involved with our global health crisis, try:
Food Fix
by Dr. Mark Hyman, MD
“Read this book if you’re ready to change the world” (Tim Ryan, US Representative). Help to transform the planet in crisis with this indispensable guide to healthy, ethical, and economically sustainable food from #1 New York Times bestselling author Mark Hyman, MD.
If your resolution is to manage your mood swings, try:
Hanger Management
by Susan Albers, PsyD
We've all experienced sudden crashes or lashed out when we're hungry. In Hanger Management, Albers shows readers how hanger leads to poor decisions and impulse eating that often set us up for another crash and another round of hanger later in the day. She also shows readers how not eating the right things, ignoring hunger, and even overeating can affect mood and behavior. But good news—hanger is manageable, with her strategies and management tips, you can overcome those hanger cycle and make healthier decisions that will not only nourish your body but put you in a much better mood.
If your resolution is to cook more, try:
Food: What the Heck Should I Cook?
by Dr. Mark Hyman, MD
No matter what sort of specialized diet you may follow, this cookbook is full of healthy recipes that will inspire you to roll up your sleeves and have fun prepping filling meals. Based off of Hyman's book Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?, this cookbook puts an emphasis on healthy fats and other foods that will help you maintain a healthy weight but also address any health concerns that can be overcome by a balanced and nutritious diet. With easy to follow instructions, suggested shopping lists, and mouthwatering recipe options, Hyman makes cooking an exciting and easy way to cut down on eating out and unhealthy take-out options.
Want to know more? Here's a guide to all of Mark Hyman's books.
If your resolution is to kickstart your Keto diet, try:
Keto Diet Cookbook
by Dr. Josh Axe
The companion cookbook to Josh Axe’s bestselling Keto Diet, featuring 75 full-color photos and 125 recipes to help you lose weight, balance hormones, boost brain health, and reverse disease.
If your resolution is approach life’s struggles with a new mindset, try:
When You Kant Figure It Out, Ask a Philosopher
by Marie Robert
Hilarious, practical, and edifying, When You Kant Figure It Out, Ask a Philosopher brings the best thinkers of the past into the 21st Century to help us all make sense of a chaotic new world.
No matter what your self-improvement goals for the New Year are, these books will prove to be invaluable tools on your journey to a healthier version of yourself!
