Your Complete Guide to David Perlmutter’s Books
David Perlmutter, MD, is a physician and neurologist who first became notable with the publication of Grain Brain, his 2013 health book about the brain’s chemistry and diet. Since then, he’s gone on to publish books about the brain, brain health, healthy lifestyles, and how-to guides and cookbooks. If you’re curious about improving your health and about to dive into Perlmutter’s work, here’s where to start!
Grain Brain
by David Perlmutter MD
With Kristin Loberg
In Grain Brain, Perlmutter reveals the surprising connection between carbohydrates, sugars, and neurological disorders—including seizures, ADHD, dementia, and even anxiety, depression, and a decreased sex drive. The issue might be the grains you eat, even the so-called "healthy" ones like whole wheat. Perlmutter also gives readers a roadmap for weaning themselves off of grains in an easy way, with weekly goals and recipes, and practical advice. With this book, you not only learn how to make healthier choices, but you also get loads of information about how the body processes food and how it affects the brain, so you can better understand your health.
The Grain Brain Cookbook
by David Perlmutter
Ready to go all-in and kick gluten out of your life once and for all? This cookbook will help you out. With more than 150 recipes for every meal and occasion, this is a great tool to have in your kitchen. All the recipes are gluten-free, with a focus on the right kinds of fats, and include recipes for kitchen staples such as basic stock, vinaigrettes, mayonnaise, and tomato sauce, plus dishes such as Spicy Chicken Burgers with Guacamole, Gruyere-Glazed Pork Chops, and Cauliflower "Couscous." This cookbook shows you what to eliminate from your kitchen, what substitutions to buy, and how to make everything else so you can eat a healthy, brain-friendly diet.
The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan
by David Perlmutter
by Kristin Loberg
If you've read Grain Brain and you've used the cookbook, but you need more help adjusting to a healthy lifestyle or you want to go to the next level, The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan is for you. Not only does Perlmutter expand upon his findings in Grain Brain, but he offers lifestyle changes and adjustments in every area of your life, from sleep to exercise to vitamins and stress management. He also includes weekly plans than will help you get your life on track, with meal plans and a schedule to take all of the guesswork (and work) out of setting up new healthy routines.
Brain Maker
by David Perlmutter
With Kristin Loberg
Now that you've made a step towards better brain health, it's time to heal your gut! In this book, Perlmutter takes a look at the connections between microbes in your intestines and overall health. Everyone has a unique microbiome that begins developing at birth, and it grows and evolves over time based on overall health and lifestyle choices. You may have a fairly healthy lifestyle, but an unhealthy gut, and that will directly impact your brain's health. Perlmutter gives readers some simple adjustments and suggestions for better gut health, and a six-step program for prioritizing your gut health that will help you to achieve your health goals, and then some.
Brain Wash
by David Perlmutter MD
by Austin Perlmutter, MD
With Kristin Loberg
Perlmutter wrote this book with his son, Austin Perlmutter, who is a physician of internal medicine. In this book, the father-son duo examines the effect of stress and stimulation on the brain, and how it causes burnout. They examine how modern life moves at a faster pace than ever, with technology enabling instant gratification and screen time tricking our brains. But they also offer solutions for readers hoping to disconnect and reset in the form of a ten-day boot camp program that will help you take a step back and make healthier decisions. This program includes more than 40 recipes and meal plans, so you can spend more time resetting your brain and less time figuring out what you need to do and what you're going to eat.
Ready to make a positive change in your life? Pick up any one of David Perlmutter’s books and start your journey now.
About David Perlmutter
David Perlmutter, MD, is a board-certified neurologist and a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition. He was the recipient of the Linus Pauling Award for his innovative approaches to neurological disorders. With his books now published in twenty-seven languages, Dr. Perlmutter is setting new standards for what healthy lifestyle means around the world.
