Your Complete Guide to David Perlmutter’s Books

David Perlmutter, MD, is a physician and neurologist who first became notable with the publication of Grain Brain, his 2013 health book about the brain’s chemistry and diet. Since then, he’s gone on to publish books about the brain, brain health, healthy lifestyles, and how-to guides and cookbooks. If you’re curious about improving your health and about to dive into Perlmutter’s work, here’s where to start!

The Grain Brain Cookbook Ready to go all-in and kick gluten out of your life once and for all? This cookbook will help you out. With more than 150 recipes for every meal and occasion, this is a great tool to have in your kitchen. All the recipes are gluten-free, with a focus on the right kinds of fats, and include recipes for kitchen staples such as basic stock, vinaigrettes, mayonnaise, and tomato sauce, plus dishes such as Spicy Chicken Burgers with Guacamole, Gruyere-Glazed Pork Chops, and Cauliflower "Couscous." This cookbook shows you what to eliminate from your kitchen, what substitutions to buy, and how to make everything else so you can eat a healthy, brain-friendly diet. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

