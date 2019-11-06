Your Complete Guide to Mark Hyman’s Books
The holiday season is stuffed full of great food and over-indulgence, and it can be difficult to stick to your healthy eating habits in the face of countless holiday parties, family gatherings, and office cookie exchanges. If you need some help eating healthy either during or after the holiday season, or any other time of the year, Mark Hyman has a book—or several!—for you. Dr. Hyman is a physician and bestselling author with a passion for helping people understand how food affects their overall health. Here’s your complete guide to Mark Hyman books so that you can stay nourished and healthy all year long!
Food Fix
by Mark Hyman
How and what we eat matters, as Hyman shows readers in this book about the global food network and how it is influenced by politics and corporations. In this book, he discusses how to develop an awareness of where food comes from, and how by making some simple changes, our food chain can become more sustainable, healthier, and more economic. This is an informative look at how food is integral to our lives, but also to our societies.
Food
by Mark Hyman
Some information about food is repeated so often, we take it for granted as being the truth. But Dr. Hyman is here to change that by clearing up common misconceptions about what is actually healthy and what isn't. By looking at the science of how our bodies process food, and the function of food in our society, he debunks myths and offers readers a clear way forward so they can eat to feed themselves, and to stay healthy.
Food: What the Heck Should I Cook?
by Mark Hyman
A great follow up to Food: What the Heck Should I Eat? is this cookbook, which takes all of Dr. Hyman's advice and insight on healthy living and applies it to nutritional and delicious recipes. You'll find over 100 dishes in this cookbook, which is a budget and lifestyle conscious collection that includes recipes for pegan, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, and dairy-free diets!
Eat Fat, Get Thin
by Mark Hyman
Conventional food wisdom warns people away from consuming too much fat unless they want to gain weight, but Hyman demonstrates in this book that not all fat is bad—and in fact, some fats can even help you lose weight. Hyman looks at the science of fatty super-foods like eggs and avocados and how they can help you be healthier. This book also includes shopping guides and meal plans!
The Eat Fat, Get Thin Cookbook
by Mark Hyman
If you've read Eat Fat, Get Thin and want more insight on how to incorporate healthy fats into your diet, this cookbook is for you! It's brimming with over 175 recipes that prioritize good fats like coconut oil, avocados, and nuts to help you lose weight, and keep it off for life.
The Blood Sugar Solution
by Mark Hyman
If you've been struggling to not only lose weight but address other health issues, Hyman's book outlines a six-week process for regulating your blood sugar for total wellness. By addressing nutrition, hormones, inflammation, digestion, detoxification, energy metabolism, and your mental state, Hyman shows readers how they can live a healthier life through diet, exercise, and supplements.
The Blood Sugar Solution Cookbook
by Mark Hyman
Did you know that in 1900, only 2% of meals in America were prepared and eaten outside of the home? Hyman wants to empower readers to take control of their health by heading to the kitchen and preparing fresh, unprocessed food that will nourish and heal. With over 175 recipes, you'll be satisfied for days!
The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet
by Mark Hyman
For readers who are serious about getting their insulin levels under control and seeing weight loss results quickly, this ten-day detox book based off of the The Blood Sugar Solution is a great guide. Hyman gives readers all the tools they need, including insight into food and wellness, shopping lists, and daily recommendations to help them lose weight and gain a healthier lifestyle.
The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet Cookbook
by Mark Hyman
If you've done the Blood Sugar Solution Detox and you're looking to form healthy habits long-term, this cookbook will guide you in that direction! Featuring over 150 recipes that will help you take the detox diet from fad to routine, eating from this cookbook will help you reprogram your metabolism, lose weight, and regulate your insulin levels!
About Mark Hyman
Mark Hyman, MD, is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, the chairman of the Institute for Functional Medicine, and founder and medical director of The UltraWellness Center. He is the author of numerous New York Times bestsellers including Eat Fat, Get Thin, The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet, The Blood Sugar Solution, Ultrametabolism, The Ultramind Solution, The Ultrasimple Diet, and coauthor of The Daniel Plan and Ultraprevention.
Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor for Book Riot. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.