Your Complete Guide to Mark Hyman’s Books

The holiday season is stuffed full of great food and over-indulgence, and it can be difficult to stick to your healthy eating habits in the face of countless holiday parties, family gatherings, and office cookie exchanges. If you need some help eating healthy either during or after the holiday season, or any other time of the year, Mark Hyman has a book—or several!—for you. Dr. Hyman is a physician and bestselling author with a passion for helping people understand how food affects their overall health. Here’s your complete guide to Mark Hyman books so that you can stay nourished and healthy all year long!