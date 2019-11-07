20 Healthy Side Dishes for Your Holiday Meals

The holidays can be a decadent time of the year, and it’s all too easy to indulge in your favorite foods. While you can justify your eating by saying that the holidays only come once a year, a month of excessive meals and sweet treats can catch up with you. If you want to bring some balance into your holiday meals or are just looking forward to enjoying the season with some healthy alternatives, check out this list of super healthy side dishes that will leave you full and satisfied without the ensuing food coma!

1. Smoked Fish Spread

If you’re looking for a tasty, healthy side for you and your guests to nom on while waiting for the main course, try this smoked fish spread! Made with sardines and packed with veggies, herbs, and healthy avocado oil, it pairs great with veggies and crackers!

2. Golden Cauliflower Caesar Salad

This is a dairy-free version of the classic Caesar salad, but it’s not short on filling ingredients like savory roasted cauliflower and pine nuts. It also contains capers and Dijon mustard, and the turmeric the recipe calls for makes it a very bright (and tasty!) addition to your table.

3. Roasted Beet and Citrus Salad

Beets, citrus fruit, and spicy arugula make for a vibrant side dish! This salad also calls for walnuts and is lightly dressed with olive oil and seasoned to taste, making it a super simple salad to whip together–but the taste is sure to wow.

4. Coconut-Pecan Yam Bake

It’s hard to have a holiday meal without your classic favorites! This recipe is an update on yams, and calls for unsweetened coconut milk, raw honey, and shredded coconut blended with yams for a new twist on an old favorite that’s rich in taste, but not rich calories!

5. Chermoula Cauliflower Steaks

If you’re having a vegetarian holiday meal, or you’re hosting some vegetarian guests, then make sure they fill up on these tasty cauliflower steaks. The cauliflower is roasted with plenty of amazing spices, and then served with fresh chermoula–a wonderful sauce of almonds, parsley, cilantro, tamari, and more!

6. Cauliflower Hummus

Hummus is one of those dynamic sides that seems like it should be super healthy, but store-bought can be packed with a lot of not-so-great extras. Avoid that worry with this cauliflower hummus full of healthy veggies and tahini, perfect for serving on your appetizer tray!

7. Sunchoke Gratin

If cheesy potatoes are a staple on your holiday table and you can’t possibly imagine an alternative, try this Sunchoke Gratin! Sunchokes look a bit like ginger-root, but when you sauté them they start to taste just the tiniest bit sweet. Add just the right amount of crème fraîche and cheddar and parmesan on top, and you’ve got yourself a healthy tasty alternative to potato au gratin that still feels decadent.

8. Sautéed Asparagus

Sautéeing asparagus gives it a bit more flavor, especially when you add shallots, thyme, and chili pepper, to the pan and then deglaze with sherry vinegar! You might never steam asparagus ever again.

9. Broccoli with Shallots and Red Pepper

Fresh broccoli but with a tiny bit of bite? Yes, please! You’ll steam the broccoli and add sautéed onions, red bell peppers, and just a shake of crushed red pepper flakes to this tasty dish for a little heat!

10. Grilled Cauliflower and Broccoli Steaks with Eggplant

This flavorful dish will be sure to please vegetarians–and maybe even entice meat-eaters, too! The trick to this dish is pairing the broccoli and cauliflower with roasted eggplant and topping with tahini, making for a flavorful and hearty meat-alternative.

11. Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms make for a great appetizer or side dish, and these mushrooms are full of spinach, artichoke heart, garlic, and avocado mayo, then seasoned well and topped with Parmesan!

12. Asian-Inspired Green Beans

Skip the green bean casserole and jump straight for these Asian-inspired green beans that are crisp and flavorful! The beans are lightly dressed in sesame oil and coconut oil, making for a lighter twist on a heavy Thanksgiving favorite.

13. Cheesy Broccoli

It’s hard to not want to be a little decadent with your side dishes, so this balanced broccoli dish is just the thing. You can opt to make it with coconut oil instead of butter, and just the right amount of cheddar and Parmesan gives it a good cheesy flavor.

14. Baked Zucchini Slices

Zucchini is a hearty vegetable, and these baked zucchini slices make for a warm and hearty side dish that is also gluten-free. Tossed in avocado oil and lightly sprinkled with just a little parmesan cheese and thyme, they are tasty and easy to make!

15. Swiss Chard Greens

This is a full-flavored dish that will definitely be a winner–sauté garlic and simmer it in broth, then add the Swiss chard greens and season for a dark green dish that is heart-healthy and delicious.

16. Quinoa-Stuffed Bell Peppers

The trick for ultimate flavor in this recipe is preparing the quinoa in bone broth! Then, the peppers are roasted and stuffed with quinoa, zucchini, garlic, and other seasonings and topped with just the right amount of goat cheese, achieving a taste that feels indulgent but is also healthy.

17. Butternut Bisque Take advantage of winter vegetables and whip up this savory and warming butternut bisque! This recipe also calls for apples and bone broth, making for a filling dish that will taste like comfort food. 18. Mashed Faux-tatoes Love the tradition of mashed potatoes but looking to reduce the amount of starch on your plate? Try these mashed faux-tatoes, made from cauliflower and seasoned with ghee, salt and pepper, and parsley. 19. Maple Glazed Rosemary Carrots Root vegetables are a staple for Thanksgiving meals, and this recipe for carrots seasoned with maple and rosemary is not only very tasty but very simple to make—it calls for only six ingredients and can be made in one skillet in about twenty minutes! 20. Roasted Cruciferous Vegetables Roasted vegetables are a staple on the Thanksgiving table, and this super simple recipe combines some great fiber-rich vegetables in an easy-to-follow recipe. Just roast on a baking sheet and season for a fantastic side dish!

