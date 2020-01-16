The Best Writing Tips from Roy Peter Clark Books

Words have connotations and denotations—play with them. The wonderful thing about language is that it is always evolving. The dictionary definition is not the only definition–consider how words function, their formal meanings, and their implied meanings. Play around with that, and see what you can create!

Write a short scene or vignette from different perspectives.

You may have an instinctive sense of how something ought to be written, but if your writing feels off, sometimes it's because it needs to be written in a different perspective. Try experimenting with first, second, or third person, and past and present tense.

Always read your work aloud to get a feel for voice.

It's incredible how your writing can change from the page to when you speak it aloud–you'll catch errors, inconsistencies, and awkward phrasings, but you'll also get a better sense of voice, and if your voice is consistent throughout the text.

Trust the process.

Writing is a process, and no one writes a perfect first draft. If you're having trouble with your work, trust that it needs more time and the writing is a process–you can't skip any steps.

Murder your darlings.

No, you don't need to kill your characters! But don't be so vain and precious about your own creativity or clever sentences that you cannot cut them when they don't serve your larger purpose.