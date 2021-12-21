Books to Spark a New You

 

Looking to make a fresh start this year?

 

Maybe you want to do something specific for yourself, like taking more time to relax or learning a new skill.

Maybe you want to save the world, with your first step: cutting your carbon footprint.

 

Whatever your goal is, we have books that can help.

Get It Done

 

Discover a "compelling" and revelatory framework for setting and achieving your goals (Carol Dweck, author of Mindset), from a psychologist on the cutting edge of motivational science.

 

The Twelve Monotasks by Thatcher WineThe Twelve Monotasks

 

Reclaim your attention, productivity, and happiness with this “captivating, informative and beautifully written” book by learning how to keep your focus on one familiar task at a time (Nate Berkus).

 

Money Magic Laurence Kotlikoff

Money Magic

 

Increase your spending power, enhance your standard of living, and achieve financial independence with this “must-read” guide to money management (Jane Bryant Quinn).

 

Energize! Michael Breus Stacey Griffith

Energize!

 

Unleash the energy you need to achieve your dreams through this revolutionary, science-based wellness program by a renowned sleep expert and a SoulCycle founding instructor.

 

Immunotype Breakthrough Heather Moday

The Immunotype Breakthrough

 

A respected immunologist, allergist, and functional medicine doctor breaks down the latest science on immunity, offering “the most important guide available” (Mark Hyman, MD) to balancing your system for optimal health and longevity.

 

This is Your Brain on Food Uma Naidoo

This Is Your Brain on Food

 

Eat for your mental health and learn the fascinating science behind nutrition with this "must-read" guide from an expert psychiatrist (Amy Myers, MD).

 

Drop Acid David Perlmutter

Drop Acid

 

The New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain and Brain Wash offers simple dietary and lifestyle tweaks to help you lose weight, prevent (and reverse) disease, and live a long and healthy life by reducing high uric acid levels—the hidden health risk you didn't know you had.

 

Eat Smarter Shawn Stevenson

Eat Smarter

 

Lose weight, boost your metabolism, and start living a happier life with this transformative 30-day plan for healthy eating from the host of the hit podcast The Model Health Show.

 

Emotional Inheritance Galit Atlas

Emotional Inheritance

 

Award-winning psychoanalyst Dr. Galit Atlas draws on her patients' stories—and her own life experiences—to shed light on how generational trauma affects our lives; "intimate, textured, compassionate" (Jon Kabat-Zinn, author of The Healing Power of Mindfulness).

 

Smarter Tomorrow Elizabeth Ricker

Smarter Tomorrow

 

What if you could upgrade your brain in 15 minutes a day? Let Elizabeth Ricker, an MIT and Harvard-trained brain researcher turned Silicon Valley technologist, show you how.

 

Eat Like a Human Bill Schindler

Eat Like a Human

 

An archaeologist and chef explains how to follow our ancestors' lead when it comes to dietary choices and cooking techniques for optimum health and vitality. "Read this book!" (Mark Hyman, MD, author of Food)

 

Healthy Heart Healthy Brain Bradley Bale Amy Doneen

Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain

 

Boost your cardiovascular health, optimize your mental strength, and prevent and reverse arterial disease with this personalized plan from the founders of the renowned Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center.

